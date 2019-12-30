American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Update

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $100,621.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $34,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,305 shares of company stock worth $299,166 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. American States Water’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

