AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

AME opened at $99.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,130 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,688. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

