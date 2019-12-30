Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.21. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,190. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $15,515,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 21.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 25.0% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.