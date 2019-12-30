Amino Network (AMIO) Price Reaches $0.0471

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $685,651.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.06066815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

AMIO is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,330,910 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.