Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 488,331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328,767 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

