AmsterdamCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $18,294.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

