Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Short Interest Update

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 14,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days. Currently, 28.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,053,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,362 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRS. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

