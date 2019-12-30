Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Update

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,876 shares of company stock valued at $9,167,759. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 69,968 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 563,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,619,000 after acquiring an additional 278,410 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.32.

Shares of ADI opened at $119.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $112.52. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.