Analysts Anticipate Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Aduro BioTech reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADRO shares. William Blair cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRO. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADRO remained flat at $$1.19 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 554,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,589. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Aduro BioTech has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

