Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consolidated Water an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CWCO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 66.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

