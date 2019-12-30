Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $566.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $566.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.00 million and the highest is $567.55 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $543.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.18.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $139.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.86. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $3,028,635 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in F5 Networks by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,642 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 19.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in F5 Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.