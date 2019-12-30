Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post $295.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.50 million and the highest is $299.40 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $340.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $57,251.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,519.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $5,401,679. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ICU Medical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,478,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $876,365,000 after acquiring an additional 640,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,555,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,119,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,820,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,876,000 after buying an additional 93,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $186.21 on Monday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.19.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

