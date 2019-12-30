Analysts Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will announce $6.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.21 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted sales of $4.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $23.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 million to $26.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.55 million, with estimates ranging from $38.63 million to $44.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LJPC shares. SunTrust Banks cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.89 on Monday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 19.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

