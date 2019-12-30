Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $160.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.70 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $165.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $735.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.01 million to $738.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $778.77 million, with estimates ranging from $771.97 million to $783.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $40.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $843.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 111.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 792.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

