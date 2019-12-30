Analysts Anticipate Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will post $24.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.94 million to $24.36 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $23.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $99.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.86 million to $99.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $106.61 million, with estimates ranging from $106.53 million to $106.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $476.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.75. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

