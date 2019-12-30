Analysts Expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.20). Blucora reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $26.28. 7,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,143. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Blucora has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Blucora by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Blucora by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

