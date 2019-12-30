Analysts Expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $15.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DZSI shares. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.69. 3,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,110. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Il Yung Kim purchased 12,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,722.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Yim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 13.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

