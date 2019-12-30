Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of DY opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

