Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ETH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $502.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.88. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 804.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

