Analysts Expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.21. Etsy reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $293,314.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $175,007.69. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,483.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,251 shares of company stock valued at $668,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $66,539,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 966,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,516.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 761,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 72.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 478,305 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,859. Etsy has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

