Analysts Expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post sales of $575.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $567.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $583.81 million. GoPro reported sales of $377.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

GPRO stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. GoPro has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at $536,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $31,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948 in the last 90 days. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GoPro by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GoPro by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in GoPro by 2,404.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

