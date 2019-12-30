Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.75 Million

Analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce $569.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.00 million and the highest is $593.98 million. Incyte posted sales of $468.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after buying an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3,415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

