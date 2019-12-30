Analysts Expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.32. Mylan reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYL. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,048,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mylan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,031,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,289,000 after buying an additional 664,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 11.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,247,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 1,111,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.3% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,491,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Mylan has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

