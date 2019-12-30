Analysts Expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $128.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after acquiring an additional 114,755 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

