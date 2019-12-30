Analysts Expect null (NYSE:SVC) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that null (NYSE:SVC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for null’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.91. null posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that null will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover null.

Get null alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut null from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SVC opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57. null has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

null Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on null (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for null Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for null and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.