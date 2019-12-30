Analysts Expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) to announce sales of $5.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Revance Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 987.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $5.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.70 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.96). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

