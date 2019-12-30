Analysts Expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to announce $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.22. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $87.74. 185,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

