Analysts Expect Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $61.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.79 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

UTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

UTL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $914.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. Unitil has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

