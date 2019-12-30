Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 30th (1COV, BAS, BT.A, CEC1, CRM, CS, DBAN, DBK, DGE, DHER)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 30th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) was given a GBX 169 ($2.22) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €6.50 ($7.56) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €30.50 ($35.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €7.10 ($8.26) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $155.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €48.33 ($56.20) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.80 ($5.58) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €31.80 ($36.98) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

