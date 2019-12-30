Analysts Set Expectations for Green Plains Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPRE. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $559.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.34. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $632.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Wayne Hoovestol sold 80,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,152,063.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 73,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,518.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,917.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after buying an additional 70,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 158.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 589,043 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 99.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 928,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 463,835 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $9,458,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.