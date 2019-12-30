Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amarin (AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2019 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Amarin had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

12/13/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/27/2019 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/19/2019 – Amarin is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

11/15/2019 – Amarin had its price target raised by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/15/2019 – Amarin had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from $28.00 to $29.00.

11/14/2019 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

11/7/2019 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

11/6/2019 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/31/2019 – Amarin is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452,378. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. Amarin’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

