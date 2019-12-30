AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush cut AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

