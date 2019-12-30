Ankr One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Ankr has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitinka, Coinone and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.06057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001260 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Coinone, ABCC, Coinall, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Hotbit, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, Binance DEX, IDEX, BitMax, Coinsuper, Bgogo and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

