ANON Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, ANON has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $70,323.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

