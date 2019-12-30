Apollo Currency Tops 1-Day Volume of $190,378.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $190,378.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007195 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

