Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce $69.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Appian posted sales of $60.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $265.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $266.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $308.61 million, with estimates ranging from $305.15 million to $311.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.16.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $37.73 on Monday. Appian has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $120,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,563.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $967,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,595. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Appian by 242.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Appian by 466.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 2,806.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 564,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

