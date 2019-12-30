Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST):

12/27/2019 – Aquestive Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

12/18/2019 – Aquestive Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Aquestive Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

12/9/2019 – Aquestive Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Aquestive Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2019 – Aquestive Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Aquestive Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

11/25/2019 – Aquestive Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Aquestive Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Shares of AQST stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

