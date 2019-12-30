ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARX. CIBC lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$8.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.43.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

