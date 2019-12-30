Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.46% of Ardelyx worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 16.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 809,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $160,200. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.45 on Monday. Ardelyx Inc has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $498.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

