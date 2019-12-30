Ardor (ARDR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $39.43 million and $1.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007241 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

