Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Laidlaw set a $15.00 price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.31% and a negative net margin of 660.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

