Arion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Arion has a total market cap of $28,455.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,698,591 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.