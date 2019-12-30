Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Ark has a market cap of $17.48 million and $529,577.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, COSS and Cryptomate.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036211 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,469,740 coins and its circulating supply is 117,155,478 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, OKEx, Upbit, Cryptomate, Bittrex, COSS, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

