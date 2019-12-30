Arqma Hits Market Cap of $19,806.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Arqma has a market cap of $19,806.00 and approximately $161.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,360.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.01809662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.45 or 0.02859570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00585859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00629181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063735 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00390600 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 8,986,561 coins and its circulating supply is 2,942,017 coins. Arqma's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

