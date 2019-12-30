Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $346.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.55 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARTNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

In related news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 153,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

