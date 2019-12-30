ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $71.15 on Monday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. ASGN’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 68,001 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

