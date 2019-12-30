Asian Fintech Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Week (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $40,678.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01351137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

