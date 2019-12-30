Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $883.78 million, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,442.96. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,081 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $38,916.00. Insiders have bought a total of 20,467 shares of company stock worth $738,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.