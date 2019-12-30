ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0043

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,187.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00590037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009792 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,949,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

