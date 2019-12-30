Atheios (ATH) Trading Down 15% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $9,034.00 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.